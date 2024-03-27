Jake Arthur may be under contract at the Manly Sea Eagles until the end of the 2025 season, but teams are reportedly closely monitoring his status at the club.

Signed by the Manly Sea Eagles from the Parramatta Eels midway through last season, he has played six games for the club and was even handed a two-year contract extension in September last year.

However, with the arrival of Luke Brooks and the club placing Jamie Humphreys as the third-choice option in the halves, he has moved down the club's pecking order.

With multiple teams around the league lacking depth in their halves, The Daily Telegraph reports that several NRL clubs are closely monitoring his status at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Still only 21 years old, Arthur has spent the beginning of this season in the NSW Cup but is likely to leave if an NRL opportunity comes up at another club.

Primarily playing in the halves, former NRL premiership winner Luke Lewis stated last year that he could see Arthur potentially moving to the forwards as a ball-playing lock.

"He's got some really good footwork, he's strong, he's tough, he goes looking for the ball, always wants to get heavily involved," Lewis said on The Short Side.

"I do believe Jakob Arthur's body shape though, will turn him into a 13."

"Jake's pretty tall, he's a big boy already. But as he puts some more size on, I think he'll be a really nice ball-playing lock."