The Newcastle Knights could be at risk of losing one of their promising youngsters, with several clubs chasing to sign halfback Ryan Rivett.

Rivett made his NRL debut last season for the Knights against The Dolphins in Round 3 and is currently signed to the club's Top 30 roster. However, his contract expires at the end of the season, and the club has yet to renew it.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, Wide World of Sports has revealed that several Super League clubs are eager to sign the 21-year-old Rivett.

It is understood that if he receives a good offer from overseas, the Knights could grant him an early release from his contract.

Rivett, a Burleigh Bears junior, joined the Newcastle Knights after spending multiple seasons with the Cronulla Sharks in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

News of a reported departure may come as a shock to Knights fans, but it will be hard for Rivett to find game time with the arrivals of Jack Cogger and Will Pryce.

The duo is in front of the youngster in the pecking order, which also includes Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble.

