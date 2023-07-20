Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has declared that the club have the funds available to launch a $1 million-plus poaching raid to recruit Payne Haas.

In the middle of last week, the management of the Brisbane Broncos forward dropped a major bombshell when he declared he would test his value on the open market from November 1.

As he returns from injury in Friday night's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, there have been constant fears that when his current deal comes to an end next year, he will leave the club.

“I'm not as convinced on Payne Haas. I reckon there's a chance he does leave to a club in Sydney. I think he'll get offered so much money, it is ridiculous,” News Corp's Brent Read said on NRL 360 on Monday.

The Wests Tigers have now emerged as one of the clubs that will aim to poach Haas, according to The Courier Mail, and currently have the funds available to do so, with the departures of Luke Brooks, Joe Ofahengaue, Tommy Talau, and the reported departure of Daine Laurie.

Future Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has been aware of Haas' talents for a long time when he spent a season under Wayne Bennett in 2017. This year saw Haas come through the Broncos' ranks and on the verge of his first-grade NRL debut.

“We have cap space and we have the money for a player of Payne Haas' calibre,” Hagipantelis said via The Courier Mail.

“His name would be floated at our list-management committee meetings, it would have to be.

“It would be naive to think that a player of the calibre of Payne Haas would not be the subject of consideration internally.

“I don't partake in discussions at that level, so I can't comment affirmatively, but I would be very surprised if Payne Haas' name is not being raised internally, as you would expect it to be.

“Payne would be an incredible addition to any roster, but whether Benji wants another middle (forward), that's for him and Tim Sheens (head coach) to ultimately determine moving forward.”

“In my experience, generally when big-name players test the market, they tend to stay where they are,” he said.

“Precedent tells us that the vast majority of these marquee players stay loyal.

“Look at Cameron Munster, Mitchell Moses, Shaun Johnson and Kalyn Ponga.

“It's not often you see high-profile, marquee players move from club to club, but they are perfectly entitled to test their worth on the open market.

“Payne Haas is a wonderful player, but the final decision will rest with Tim and Benji.”

The Wests Tigers aren't the only team interested in Haas' services, with his agent Ahmad Merhi confirming there has been no shortage of interest. While the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have planned to use Sonny Bill Williams to lure him to the club, Merhi admitted that all 16 clubs have lodged preliminary interest in him.

“We've had interest from all 16 clubs,” Merhi said via The Courier Mail last week.

“He hasn't had the chance to test his value, so we want to make sure his deal is fair on the open market and if it is, he will never complain in the future.

“We can't put a value on him, he is worth what any club will pay for him.

“We just want transparency on his true value and Payne employs me, so he will make the final decision.”