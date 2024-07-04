New Zealand Warriors playmaker Te Maire Martin could soon find himself back playing for an Australian team, with clubs reportedly attempting to lure him away from across the ditch.

Over the course of his 12 appearances for the Warriors this season, Martin has been a bright light for the inconsistent side and stepped up in recent weeks without Shaun Johnson.

His performances have been so good that fans and pundits are calling for him to permanently replace Shaun Johnson in the No.7 jersey and be picked above him when the veteran returns from injury.

The showings from the 28-year-old have seen him single-handedly win multiple games and enter Round 18 with stats of four tries, six forced drop-outs, 12 try assists, 11 line break assists and 895 total running metres.

While Martin cannot negotiate with rival clubs until November 1, he has still caught the attention of Australian-based teams who have had "informal chats" with him, per Wide World of Sports.

While it is unknown which clubs these are, Martin - overlooked in favour of Luke Metcalf to begin the year - has yet to provide any indication of his future beyond this season.

Moving to the Warriors in 2023, the four-time New Zealand Kiwis representative's career began with the Wests Tigers but would move to the Penrith Panthers, where he would make his NRL debut.

He has since had stints with the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos, and he is inches closer to the 100-game milestone with 89 appearances to date.

A proven threat with the ball in his hands, his kicking game has flourished this season and has shown that he can find holes in the defensive line with ease.

The St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights are just a few teams that come to mind when thinking about his potential future destination.