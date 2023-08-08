An early favourite to claim the Dally M Coach of the Year award, New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster is set to agree to a new contract.

Arriving at the Warriors at the beginning of the season from the Panthers (where he was an assistant coach alongside Cameron Ciraldo and under Ivan Cleary), Webster is currently in the first year of a three-year contract.

However, despite being signed on for a further two seasons, his incredible season as a coach has reportedly earnt him a contract extension. Per The Sydney Morning Herald, the club will open talks with Webster at the end of the season to extend his contract.

"We're all on the same page,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald regarding contract talks with Webster.

“We know what we're doing and we know where we're going. The focus is doing the best we can for this year. We're not stressing about it and we'll address it at the end of the season, for sure.

“He's well and truly part of our future and we'll deal with that when we need to.”

Earlier this season, Webster revealed his desire to stay on as the club's coach "forever", something that has been seen by the likes of Wayne Bennett, Craig Bellamy, Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary at their respective NRL clubs.

"For me I couldn't be happier here. We have lived here in New Zealand before, loved it last time and that's why we wanted to come back," Webster said.

“My wife is loving it. We're building a family and my son is a Kiwi. I've got no interest [in leaving]. If the club want me, I want to stay here. That's all I want.”

"It's Webster's goal to bring long-term success to the Warriors, not just bring the best out of the current players, but also shaping the next wave of talent. My goal is to be here forever. I want to see the next generation come through and I want to coach them."

“I want to be here like Wayne Bennett was at the Broncos, Craig Bellamy is at the Storm, Trent Robinson at the Roosters and Ivan now in Penrith. I don't want to leave. There are so many reasons for that. I feel like this place suits me and I suit this place."

The New Zealand Warriors will take on the Wests Tigers this Saturday at Hamilton as they look to cement their spot in the top four, claiming the third position behind the Panthers and Broncos. Despite the game being in New Zealand, it will be a Tigers home game.

