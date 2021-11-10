New Zealand Warriors' club legend Stacey Jones will return to the club's coaching staff under head coach Nathan Brown for the 2022 NRL season.

With recruitment guru Peter O'Sullivan moving from the club to the Redcliffe Dolphins effective immediately, the Warriors have elected to bring forward plans which were originally for introduction in 2023.

Instead, they have been brought into play ahead of the 2022 season, with current assistant coach Craig Hodges gaining a promotion within the club to become the general manager of football.

This means Stacey Jones will return to the club in an assistant capacity role. Jones, a former club legend who played 277 games for the Warriors across two stints between 1994 and 2005, and again in 2009, has gone down as one of the greatest to ever lace up a boot for the Warriors.

He also made 48 Test appearances for New Zealand and dipped his toe into the water of head coaching by taking charge of the Maori All Stars in 2019.

Jones returned home during 2021 owing to COVID restrictions, spending time with his family and working with junior players in New Zealand.

Warriors' CEO Cameron George said both positions being taken was exciting for the club.

“Craig has extensive experience across all levels of rugby league from grass roots through to the NRL. He will oversee the football operations including NRL recruitment,” George said.

“Craig has a number of key attributes which will continue to enhance our football department’s progression. He understands all levels of footy and has a strong passion for development and pathways, an area we have invested heavily in over the last two years.

“In addition, having Stacey back in the NRL coaching unit is exciting and I know Nathan Brown is looking forward to working with him.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to promote from within and we look forward to the positive contribution both Craig and Stacey will make to the club in their roles.”

Jones is due to rejoin the Warriors next week.