One NRL club is reportedly interested in Clinton Gutherson's services as his future at the Parramatta Eels continues to be clouded in uncertainty following the arrival of Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers.

Iongi's arrival at the Eels on a three-year contract has created a dilemma for incoming coach Jason Ryles, as he is all but certain to wear the number one jersey next season.

His arrival has further fueled rumours that Gutherson may be on the lookout for a new team despite being the club's skipper and earning around $950,000 per season.

Although he has revealed in the past that he is more than happy to move positions to either the wing or centres, he has continually been linked with an exit from the club as the Eels look to rebuild under Ryles.

This has already seen the trio Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ryan Matterson and Maika Sivo permitted to negotiate with rival teams and exit the club. Shaun Lane and Daejarn Asi have also been linked with an early exit.

Speaking on Six Tackles with Gus, Phil Gould confirmed that there has been a lot of talk surrounding the future of Gutherson, and one club is "making noise" that they want to recruit him away from Parramatta.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with Gutherson. There's a fair bit of scuttle around as to whether or not he moves from Parramatta," Gould said.