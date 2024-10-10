Liam Martin, the 2024 Clive Churchill medallist, has officially been ruled out of this year's Pacific Championships due to a shoulder and rib cartilage injury.

Australian coach Mal Meninga initially included the promising second-rower in his 21-man squad announced on Monday, but Martin has since decided to withdraw.

Having showcased his skills on the big stage this year, including scoring a try in both the preliminary and grand finals, Martin will not be fit to join the Kangaroos.

Canberra Raiders back-rower Hudson Young, who was named in the extended Kangaroos squad, has now been called up to replace Martin in the final 21-man roster.

Young's move to the Kangaroos opens up an opportunity for young talent Tyran Wishart, who will step in for him in the Prime Minister's XIII squad, set to face the PNG PM XIII this Sunday.

Wishart will join fellow young talents Fletcher Sharp (Newcastle Knights), Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers), and Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs), all eager to make their mark in the green and gold.

Additionally, Nat Butcher has been withdrawn from the PM XIII squad due to illness.

Panthers' premiership-winning captain Isaah Yeo has been named to lead the green and gold team following the axing of James Tedesco.

“I saw it then. I'm sure I will talk to [coach] Mal [Meninga] over the next day or two. He's pretty good with that, off the back of the win just allowing us to celebrate with the group,” Yeo said to Fox Sports.

The Kangaroos are set to play Tonga in the first round of the Pacific Championships on Friday, 18th of October at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.