Nathan Cleary has admitted the 2024 NRL season has been a frustrating one after returning from shoulder injury during Friday evening's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Cleary orchestrated a perfect start for the Panthers, who raced out to a 22-0 lead in the opening 25 minutes, before the club held onto the lead over the remaining 55 minutes.

The halfback was in everything early on, and wound up putting in a player of the match performance for the men from the foot of the mountains, who will now enjoy a week off before playing in yet another preliminary final.

The halfback said he was confident with his shoulder heading into the game, but admitted it was good to have early contact after what has been a frustrating year, which also saw him miss substantial time, and the State of Origin series, with a hamstring injury.

"To be honest, I was pretty confident with that [my shoulder]. I did get a lot of work throughout the week. It was good to get a tackle early on, know it was alright and get into the game," the star halfback said.

"It has been a frustrating year. You just feel like the times I've been injured, I just feel bad that I'm not there able to go to battle alongisde my brothers. It's almost embarrassing sometimes getting those injuries, then having to take time out again. It has been an up and down year.

"I set my sights on this game. There was no point moping around. Had to be a positive influence on the team even though I wasn't playing, then in the background working hard to put my best foot forward. I'm happy with how tonight went, but there is more ahead of us."

His father - and club coach Ivan Cleary - said his son's ability to come back from injury without missing a beat is a credit, and that he provides confidence to his teammates.

"I thought he was alright," Cleary senior laughed.

"No I thought he was outstanding. He makes a big difference to our team not just through the way he plays, but he gives everyone confidence.

"He has this knack of being able to be out for a while and then be able to come back and click straight into gear.

"I thought at training, some of the defence he did was more than we wanted him to do, but we wanted him to get that confidence. Up against Angus [Crichton] who is probably the best back-rower in the comp at the moment, like, it was a fair task and he went about his business really well.

"He kicked well, ran the ball a few times. Great game."

Penrith will likely host their preliminary final on Friday, September 28 at either Accor Stadium or Allianz Stadium, with one of the Melbourne Storm, Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights or North Queensland Cowboys looming as their opponent.