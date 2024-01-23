Nathan Cleary has opened up about the emotional toll that his partner in crime Jarome Luai's departure has had on him since he signed a five-year deal with the Tigers in 2025.

Cleary spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald where he expressed his sadness about Luai's decision to leave. The pair have been long-term halve partners and have played together since they were 15 years old, but have more recently won three premierships and played in four grand finals alongisde one another.

“I've played alongside ‘Romy' my whole Penrith career, since we were 15 years old, which makes it even tougher,” Cleary told the publication.

“It's sad. It's also a business, and he needs to look after his beautiful young family. He had so many people in his ear asking him what he was going to do, so I didn't want to be that guy asking.

“He's also at that stage of his career where he can make decisions for himself. We all found out at the same time that he was leaving.

“I never could have pictured Romy in another jersey. Now he's secured his future, we can focus on this year and try to make it special ... it's my last ride with him.”

Cleary though mentions he is confident that Luai position can be replaced due to the depth in their squad at the Panthers.

“It's a fair squad we've lost over the years now,” Cleary said.

“I've played the longest with Romy, we're in the halves together, so that makes it tougher. He really represents what we're about as a team, and he's from the area.

“The more players leave, the more you become accustomed to it.

“I feel I'm at the age and the stage of my career where I'm ready to actually help a young guy and build a combination.

“I'll have to go to another level in terms of leadership and helping the young guys out.”

Luai still has one more year left at the Panthers and Cleary hope the pair can get one more premiership together before Luai departs for the Tigers in 2025.