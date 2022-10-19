Jack Gosiewski has revealed the heartbreak after potentially sacrificing his NRL career for the birth of his first child, and the role Anthony Griffin played in his Dragons' departure.

The back-rower played 52 NRL games between South Sydney and Manly before joining St George Illawarra this season for what should have been a breakout season for the 28-year-old.

It wasn't.

While the edge forward doesn't have a deal with any club for 2023 as of yet, he does have a healthy five-month-old son, Goldie, a priority Gosiewski has made crystal clear as he comes clean over his disappearance from the Red V's top side.

Featuring in four of St George Illawarra's opening ten games via the bench, Gosiewski broke through and finally earned a starting role for their Round 11 clash against New Zealand, however things got crazy when childbirth complications emerged.

“We were set to play on the Saturday and we ended up having our son on the Friday,' Gosiewski recalled to News Corp.

“My missus went through pretty much two full nights of labour at home and then on the Friday morning we ended up going to the hospital and she ended up having a C-section.