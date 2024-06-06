Queensland Maroons' star duo Daly Cherry-Evans and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow have claimed top honours from the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series in Zero Tackle's MVP race.

Cherry-Evans, who was voted the on-field MVP, claimed the maximum number of votes, with all four judges agreeing that he was the man of the match.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was unanimously voted as the next best on field during the 38 points to 10 win against the 12-man Blues. The Hammer had been forced to shift to fullback after originally being named at centre following Reece Walsh's concussion.

Ben Hunt, Selwyn Cobbo, Xavier Coates and Patrick Carrigan were the other Queensland players to earn votes in the win.

A pair of New South Wales debutants led the way for the men from south of the Tweed, with Zac Lomax and Spencer Leniu both featuring after impressive performances.

For each game of the 2024 State of Origin series, our panel of four judges - founder Matt Clements, writers Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk, as well as myself, will allocate votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP.

Here are all the votes from Game 1.

Matt Clements

5 - Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland)

4 - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland)

3 - Ben Hunt (Queensland)

2 - Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland)

1 - Xavier Coates (Queensland)

Dan Nichols

5 - Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland)

4 - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland)

3 - Patrick Carrigan (Queensland)

2 - Tom Dearden (Queensland)

1 - Zac Lomax (New South Wales)

Ethan Lee Chalk

5 - Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland)

4 - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland)

3 - Spencer Leniu (New South Wales)

2 - Patrick Carrigan (Queensland)

1 - Zac Lomax (New South Wales)

Scott Pryde

5 - Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland)

4 - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland)

3 - Tom Dearden (Queensland)

2 - Zac Lomax (New South Wales)

1 - Ben Hunt (Queensland)

Game 1 leaderboard

1. Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland) - 20 votes

2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland) - 16 votes

3. Patrick Carrigan (Queensland) - 5 votes

3. Tom Dearden (Queensland) - 5 votes

5. Ben Hunt (Queensland) - 4 votes

5. Zac Lomax (New South Wales) - 4 votes

7. Spencer Leniu (New South Wales) - 3 votes

8. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland) - 2 votes

9. Xavier Coates (Queensland) - 1 vote