The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly set to offer Daly Cherry-Evans a one-year contract extension, which would see him become extremely likely to finish his career at the club.

Likely to go down as one of Manly's greatest of all time, the halfback is currently contracted until the end of 2023.

The Redcliffe-born Queensland star will be 34 by the end of the season, and 35 by the time the 2024 season commences. While some players have gone further than 35, it would appear unlikely Cherry-Evans won't finish his career as a Sea Eagles if he signs the deal.

The Sea Eagles, according to Brent Read, believe Cherry-Evans still has plenty of football in him and are keen to lock down the star early to ward off any threat of the Dolphins offering Cherry-Evans the opportunity to finish his career at his junior club.

“DCE has this year and another year left on his contract at Manly, but they are already talking to him about extending that for one more year,” Read said on Triple M.

“He will be 35 in 2024 DCE, but I’m told he is still one of the fittest blokes in the club if not the fittest.

“They have no qualms in extending DCE. They are talking to him at the moment. They are hoping to get something done before the season starts.

“What that would means is it basically cuts off Redcliffe. DCE was born in Redcliffe. His father played for the Dolphins.

“But effectively that means DCE will finish his career at Manly.

“He is on 260-odd first grade games. If he plays for three more years that is another 70-odd games and it gives him the chance to go past Cliff Lyons as Manly’s all-time record holder.

“Steve Menzies is beyond that but some of Beaver’s games were for the Northern Eagles.

“Daly is going to finish his career at Manly it looks like, which is a good outcome for the Sea Eagles.”