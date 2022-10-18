He may be halfway across the world but Manly Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans can't escape the drama that is unravelling at his club.

Cherry-Evans discovered the news of coach Des Hasler's sacking last Thursday in preparation for Australia's first match of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

That wasn't the only staffing change either, with the club's longest-serving Head of Performance Don Singe announcing on social media that he would also be departing.

Cherry-Evans' remained optimistic in his first comments to the media since the shock sacking.

“The club's chosen to move forward and it's going to be a completely fresh start for the playing group," he said.

“When we come back [to pre-season] we're going to have a new coach and a new coaching staff and I think that's exactly what we need to kickstart a new campaign and a new era at the club.”

When asked about comments calling the Manly playing group divided, Cherry-Evans responded “I don't think that is fair. That's an assessment made from the outside.”

“I guess the playing group can be a little bit concerned about the coach's new direction. This isn't the first time that an NRL team has got a new coach.”

"I'm pretty sure we'll all be looking forward to getting in there and rectifying what was a pretty poor year last year.”

Former Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is the frontrunner to succeed Hasler as head coach, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that Manly will be him offering a three-year deal through to the end of 2025.

Cherry-Evans did not endorse Seibold for the position but had this to say about the reports: "If he (Seibold) was to be the coach it's helpful that I've already met him and have a relationship with him.”