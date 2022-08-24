While the opportunity to start at number nine was a telling factor in Brandon Smith’s impending move to the Sydney Roosters, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that the enigmatic Storm star could have significantly more had he not taken the tri-colours offer.

The Roosters deal, worth approximately $800,000 a year, was one the Melbourne Storm simply couldn’t match – but it appears other clubs could, with sources informing the Herald another club had offered in excess of $900,000 per year.

It’s believed the Roosters’ position as a premiership contender, combined with a guaranteed dummy-half role, were the decisive factors.

But in the meantime, Smith is being driven by a desire to repay the club that handed him his NRL debut in 2017 after a constant cycle of controversy that has plagued his final season in the Victorian capital.

Smith received multiple suspensions for contentious antics this year, first for being involved in the ‘white powder scandal’ back in March and then for calling the integrity of match official Adam Gee into question during the Storm’s loss to Cronulla.

He also drew the ire of the club hierarchy for his public comments about the Storm as he went to market.

But according to Storm football manager Frank Ponissi, Smith has been the epitome of professionalism in recent weeks, as his time in Melbourne draws to a close.

“He fronted up, he explained, he went through all his apologies to everyone that he needed to,” Ponissi told the Herald.

“When that three-week suspension rolled around, he really did take it on himself to use that period.

“The way he threw himself into it, the way he handled that suspension, that’s where it all came back, those solo sessions with the performance staff.

“It was very different to pre-season when you’ve got your mates to drag you through it. Brandon’s commitment was exemplary. He made the absolute most of that three weeks and it’s showing now.”

The time away from the group during his suspensions was a wake-up call for Smith, who made some impressive personal gains despite hating his time in isolation. He’s doubled his average running metres since his return and has tripled the number of tackles he breaks.

“For me with footy that’s playing with my mates and my friends and enjoying it,” Smith said.

“They kind of took that away from me and it sucks. I got to hang out with the fitness coach and he’s not much fun either.”

Smith has been named to start at lock for the Storm against his future club in a vital clash for both team’s finals prospects. The game kicks off at 7:55pm (AEST) this Friday. Melbourne have won their last five games against the tri-colours.