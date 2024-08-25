As the Wests Tigers rest up this week and prepare for the 'Spoon Bowl' clash against the Parramatta Eels in just over seven days, Charlie Staines has provided an insight into his future at the club.

The 'Forbes Ferrari' has been one of the club's most consistent players since he arrived from the Penrith Panthers in 2023. This included playing in nearly every match this season - 21 appearances.

While his arrival hasn't been able to translate to success on the ladder, the one-time premiership has been a mainstay on the wing and is one of the fastest players in the competition.

Although he has cemented a spot in the starting team, this hasn't stopped him from being linked with an exit from the club.

Not only was he linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels last season before inking a two-year extension until the end of the 2025 season.

He also found himself in the headlines in the middle of the season as one of the players who the club were reportedly trying to ship to rival teams alongside Brent Naden, Jayden Sullivan and John Bateman.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Staines revealed that he hopes his footy does the talking and doesn't pay attention to the outside noise surrounding his future, but would love to remain at the Tigers for the long term.

"Obviously got next year and then talk to my manager (but would) obviously love to stay for longer, so see how we go and play some good footy," Staines told Zero Tackle.

"I didn't really read any of it. I sort of stayed away from that. I know where I stand with this club."

His admission to hopefully remain at the Tigers beyond next season comes as his future has become even more uncertain following the signings of Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) and Jeral Skelton (Canterbury Bulldogs).

With a limited amount of spots in the outside backs, Staines will be eager to finish the season off strong against the Eels and hopefully add to his eight tries.

The Tigers won't be competing in the NRL finals series in September, but Staines hopes to keep playing this year and is targeting a return to the Samoan national team, to which he has made one appearance to date.

"For sure. It'd be an unreal experience again," Staines added.

"I have to see, play some good footy and see what happens."

Samoa will face England in a two-match series at the end of the year in Wigan and Leeds as they look to add more victories to their record ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Last week, former Dally M Medallist and Golden Boot winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pledged his allegiance to Samoa (his nation of birth) after previously representing the New Zealand Kiwis.

Other players who could feature in the squad include Brian To'o, Jarome Luai, Junior Paulo, Stephen Crichton, Stefano Utoikamanu, Izack Tago, and Spencer Leniu.