After rumours emerged that the Wests Tigers retained Charlie Staines, the club has finally confirmed the news.

Staines has inked a two-year contract extension with the Tigers that will see him remain there until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old premiership winner (with the Penrith Panthers) is looking to get back to his best form after an injury-plagued first season at the club.

“It was a difficult first season here for me with the ruptured bowel, but the club was so supportive through that time,” said Staines in a media statement.

“I want to have a strong pre-season and then hit the ground running next year.

"I love it here at Wests Tigers and I'm excited to be with this group for at least another couple of years."

Staines, who has also played a single Test for Samoa, spent chunks of time in the NSW Cup, and it seemed somewhat unlikely that he would have his one-year contract extended by the Tigers, having been well and truly jumped for the fullback spot by Jahream Bula and struggled to gain a place in the outside backs.

Despite spending most of the season in the NSW Cup and on the sidelines, he managed three tries in nine games after scoring 23 tries in a three-year stint with the Penrith Panthers.

Head coach Benji Marshall spoke on the retention of Staines and admitted he was happy to see him return to the Concord-based club.

“We love what he brings not only as player but also as a person,” said Marshall.

"We're all looking forward to seeing Charlie play some great footy for this club."

The news also comes after the club released Triston Reilly and Brandon Webster-Mansfield from the final season of their contract, allowing them to free up room in their Top 30 roster.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe was also pleased to have Staines remain at the club and echoed the words of Benji Marshall.

“He had a horror run with injury last season but always remained positive and professional with how he went about his rehab,” said Pascoe.

"This club means a lot to Charlie, and we are delighted that he'll be with us next season and beyond."