Star Brisbane Broncos' recruit Adam Reynolds appears to have put his latest injury run behind him, with the veteran halfback set to line up for the club when they take on the North Queensland Cowboys in a Queensland derby during Round 16.

The clash, to be played in Townsville on Saturday evening, will put the third-placed Cowboys up against the fifth-placed Broncos in a battle between the competition's two surprise packets thus far in 2022.

The Broncos had their winning streak broken last time out when they faced a difficult trip to Melbourne without Reynolds, who had suffered an injury the previous week.

The game against Melbourne was Reynolds' second injury run of the year, previously injuring his groin and missing Round 11 and 12.

His return against the Raiders was cut short with another injury, forcing him to miss Round 15, however, Reynolds has been fantastic for the club this year, laying on 11 try assists in 10 games.

Brisbane prop Corey Jensen confirmed Reynolds is set to return this weekend when speaking to reporters after training on Monday.

"He trained well out there today," Jensen said.

"He's feeling good. There's still two more sessions to go this week but I think he's going to be there."

Brisbane will name their team at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday, with Reynolds likely to come straight back into the side in a straight swap for another veteran in Tyrone Roberts.

It will mean Reynolds will join young gun Ezra Mam in the halves once again, with the club's likely future halves partnership able to continue building after the win over Canberra, the first time the pair had linked up.

Mam's debut came when Reynolds was injured for a Round 11 clash against the Newcastle Knights, however, his form has made him all but undroppable for coach Kevin Walters, meaning Tyson Gamble is unlikely to regain his spot once he returns to full fitness.