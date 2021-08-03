It was a disastrous Monday night for the Cronulla Sharks, falling to the Manly Sea Eagles by 18 points and with it, closer to being outside the top eight.

The game, which was originally supposed to be played on Sunday afternoon, saw Tom Trbojevic run in a hat-trick as he continues his incredible season, while Jason Saab also got back on the try-scorers sheet, adding a double.

RELATED: Jason Saab try given the all clear by Annesley

But it was a moment of Will Chambers madness which had Sharks interim coach Josh Hannay seething after the game.

A monster hit on Dylan Walker in the middle of the second half saw the Manly bench utility flattened by Chambers, who then proceeded to give him a verbal barrage.

It's not Chambers' first experience dishing out words after an on-field act, but it was made to look rather silly when Trbojevic scored yet again just minutes later.

Hannay said Chambers should have been more reserved, given the state of the game.

“I didn’t enjoy it,” Hannay said.

“I think when you’re behind on the scoreboard I‘m loathe for our guys to be too chirpy.

“Everyone knows that Will likes to be chirpy out there and get under people’s skin. It was his first game back for a while and I know he was really fired up and keen to get back into it because it’s been a fair journey for Will to get back onto the field.

“He probably let his emotions get the better of him there.”

Chambers had a horror game outside the of the moment of madness however, missing six tackles and being a key contributor to Cronulla's poor performance.

He was taken off the field with five minutes left in the game, but has been retained for this week's clash with the New Zealand Warriors.