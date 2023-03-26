North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Chad Townsend has backed teammate Reece Robson to make his State of Origin debut this year.

Robson has had a remarkable past couple of seasons, which have seen him continually get better. Joining the Cowboys in 2020 from the Dragons, the move has worked in his favour.

Now, the 24-year-old will be looking to make a name for himself in the State of Origin arena.

Teammate Chad Townsend has backed Robson for the New South Wales jersey, speaking on SEN 1170 NRL Crunchtime.

"He's been the heart and soul of our footy team for the last 18 months," Townsend said.

"His performances have been outstanding, he's very physical with his defence, he's probably, in my opinion, the best defensive hooker in the game."

"He's got a great running game, he put in a couple of kicks for tries this year, so he's improving his game."

"He's got Origin written all over him, if he got given the chance to wear that blue jersey, he'd do it proud, he bleeds blue," Townsend continued.

"Hopefully he can keep up his good form, if Freddy [Brad Fittler] needs him he'll be ready to go."

Unfortunately, he has yet to be given an opportunity with Brad Fittler, preferring to choose Apisai Koroisau and Damien Cook in recent years.

Although, Robson is a former U18 Blues hooker and was previously named on the extended bench in Games 2 and 3 last season

Having earned the backing of Chad Townsend, Robson will only have a couple of months to prove he is worthy of the New South Wales Blues jumper.