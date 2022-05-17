Brisbane Broncos winger and future star, Selwyn Cobbo's recent run of form has earned the attention of Queensland Maroons Coach.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Cameron Smith, former captain and current assistant coach of the Maroons, admitted his head coach has his eyes on the Broncos youngster.

“I had a chat with Billy recently to compare notes and Cobbo was certainly on the radar," Smith said.

Off the back of a hat-trick performance in the Broncos routing of the Manly Sea Eagles, it's no surprise.

In his first four games of 2022, Cobbo had a whopping 33 errors (17 errors and 16 handling errors). Leading the competition in both categories with 22 and 21, Cobbo has dramatically cleaned his game up since round 4.

Cobbo hadn't scored a try this season until Round 7. Currently heading towards round 11, the Broncos winger is sitting on seven tries for the season, having added that tally in his last four games.

Not only that, but Cobbo has also increased his metres made per game. In the first six rounds he averaged only 106 metres, which has increased to over 150 in the last month.

Increasing your tries and run-metres, while significantly reducing your error count is a sure-fire way to get the attention of Billy Slater.

“Billy (Slater) is the boss, you never give instructions up, they come down,” Smith said.

“You can’t ignore the form he is in at the moment and some of the things he can bring to the football side.”





It's doubtful Cobbo would be picked ahead of Xavier Coates or Broncos teammate Corey Oates with their experience. However, Queensland have shown they have no fear of picking talent and x-factor over experience.

If Cobbo continues to perform along with the Broncos, he is going to be hard to keep out.