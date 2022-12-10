Patrick Carrigan has slowly been adding to his trophy cabinet in 2022, firstly securing the Origin shield in his maiden series before lifting the World Cup late last month, but he isn't done yet.

The lock forward collected the Wally Lewis medal after a stellar campaign in a Maroon jersey, followed by a bench role for the Kangaroos, yet there's one elusive piece of silverware that Carrigan is eyeing off.

A premiership.

Brisbane came tumbling out of finals contention this year, going from 4th place in Round 19 to 9th after Round 25, undoing months of hard work in a few weeks, and leaving Carrigan hurting to return to finals footy.

The 24 year-old has played just one finals game, the infamous 58-0 loss to Parramatta in 2019, and is eager to build on that bittersweet day in 2023.

"All of the rep accolades are nice and being part of those teams but all I ever wanted to do as a kid was play for the Brisbane Broncos, and second to that was win a comp'," he said to the AAP at the Broncos' jersey launch for next year.

"Every year that rolls around that we don't do that is 'X amount' of years since 2006.