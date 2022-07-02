Tevita Pangai Junior's first season with the Canterbury Bulldogs has suffered a frustrating blow after he was taken from the field during Saturday's waterlogged clash with the Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, while debutant Declan Casey needed a stretcher to be taken from the field.

In driving rain with standing water building up on the field the longer the game went on, Pangai Junior was one of Canterbury's strongest during the early exchanges.

An 18-minute stint early in the game saw Pangai Junior do most of his damage, running 72 metres in nine carries to go with three tackle busts and ten tackles without a miss.

Taking what turned out to be his final run of the game having come back onto the field just minutes earlier though, Pangai Junior was brought down just over halfway.

In what appeared to be an innocuous play, Pangai Junior was met in a two-man tackle by Wade Graham and Royce Hunt.

Slow back to his feet, he immediately grabbed at an ankle before being taken off the field and straight into the dressing rooms.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Lara Pitt confirmed he would miss the game, however, the club refused to comment on the severity of the injury.

"Tevita Pangai Junior will play no further part in this game," Pitt said.

"The club are just saying a left foot and ankle injury. No comment on the severity of it at this stage."

On the other side of halftime, young gun Declan Casey attempted to make a tackle on Andrew Fifita, only to have his head bounce off the veteran prop's shoulder.

He appeared to be immediately knocked out, before concern was shown by club medical staff for the spine and neck of Casey. Paramedics joined club doctors on field, with clear worries over his health as he was transferred onto a spinal board.

While he was taken from the field on a head injury assessment, the serious concerns for his spine and neck left medical staff taking every precaution for the youngster.

Cronulla led the game by 12 points to 6 with 25 minutes to go.