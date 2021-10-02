Both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers have completed their final captain's run ahead of the grand final, and it's all systems go out of both camps.

Despite both teams having players under injury clouds, no one was unable to complete the captain's run.

At the Rabbitohs, Adam Reynolds failed to do any of the goal kicking in last week's monstrous preliminary final victory over the Manly Sea Eagles.

The star half also left all of the general play kicking to Cody Walker for the first half an hour after reportedly suffering a leg injury in the warm-up.

While he has been on reduced training this week, he got through the captain's run without incident and assistant coach Jason Demetriou said he can't imagine Reynolds not resuming goal-kicking duties in the decider.

“I’m pretty sure he will be (kicking). I didn’t see anything in training that said he wasn’t 100 per cent,” said Rabbitohs assistant coach Jason Demetriou.

“We’ll wait and see how he pulls up tomorrow, but based on training today he’s ready to go.

“The boys got through what they needed to get through, nothing changes for us.”

Meanwhile, Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards has also been under a cloud. The men from the foot of the mountains have already lost Tevita Pangai Junior for the game after he suffered an MCL injury at the end of last week's win over the Melbourne Storm.

Complicating matters, Edwards didn't attend yesterday's fan dan, suggesting more doubt was set to be thrown over the number one.

Ivan Cleary told reporters yesterday that it was a case of wanting to keep Edwards off his feet, and today said he got through the session to prove his fitness after starting the week on crutches.

“Dylan’s fine – he’ll be right. He’s started the week on crutches and a moon boot for the last three weeks – it’s just to take weight off the foot,” Cleary said.

“He was one of our best last week, he’s very important to our team. I’m sure both teams that are carrying injuries, we certainly have.

“But we have had that for some time. I just marvel at the resilience of these boys and the courage they show each week. They just refuse not to play and they just keep turning up.”