The ARL Commission is expected to give the go-ahead to new challenge system for the 2020 season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The system will allow captains to challenge a referees decision on any play that requires a structured restart, captains will be allowed 1 incorrect review per game.

The new rule was trailed during the All-Stars game and during the Charity Shield. The All-Stars game had some teething issue but the Charity Shield had no such problems.

Dragons stand-in captain Ben Hunt had two successful reviews in the Charity Shield and his coach Paul McGregor raised the idea of signalling with green or red paddles from the coaches box to help captains make a quick decision.

“We didn’t have it tonight but we’re looking at different ways of being innovative and bringing in a quick decision.

“If we can get it from top-down or the sideline or the players see something and want to ask to back up that support, we’ll come up with little ways of making it clearer for the boys out there.”

Hunt’s two successful reviews were surrounding knock on’s, in the first half the referees missed a Latrell Mitchell knock-on, while in the second half Hunt himself was adjudged to have knocked on before reviewing the decision.

The decision is set to be announced early this week and will be rolled out for round one. NRL head of football Graham Annesley liked what he saw of the system over the weekend.

“I thought in both matches where we trialed the captain’s challenge – the All Stars game and the Charity Shield – it worked well,” he said.

“A decision will be made by the commission in the next 24 hours.”