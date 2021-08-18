Broncos forward John Asiata is tipped to be the latest player in the sights of Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett, as Canterbury look to bolster their impressive 2022 recruitment drive.

The Bulldogs are understood to be chasing Asiata's signature, per reporter David Riccio, with the former Cowboys lock potentially joining the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty, Matt Burton, Paul Vaughan and Brent Naden at Belmore next season.

Asiata traded Townsville for Red Hill ahead of this season, with the 28-year-old playing just the 10 matches for the Broncos so far in 2021.

JOHN ASIATA

Second-row Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 18.1

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.5

Tackle Breaks

A neck injury in Round 2 has limited Asiata's campaign, with his maiden season with Brisbane now effectively over following further injury in Round 15.

Having only signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, Asiata's tenure under Kevin Walters could be short-lived, with the Bulldogs now expressing their interest.

“John Asiata, the Cowboys’ ball playing forward, he’s heavily linked to the Bulldogs,” Riccio said on SEN.

“We know that John suffered a pretty serious neck injury, so the Bulldogs are just running their eye over his medical records at the moment.

Embed from Getty Images

“That’s one that the Dogs are certainly chasing.”

Asiata has made 138 NRL appearances since making his debut with North Queensland in 2014, playing seven seasons with the Cowboys before heading south to the state's capital city.

A member of the Cowboys' 2015 premiership side, Asiata has represented both Samoa and Tonga at international level.