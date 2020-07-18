Interim Canterbury coach Steve Georgallis has discussed retaining the services of Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor to the club’s board members.

The pair are preparing to meet with club officials following the league’ Appeals Committee’s decision to overturn their reregistration for their off-season incident in Port Macquarie earlier this year.

Okunbor looks likely to remain with the Bulldogs past this season, while Harawira-Naera’s future with the club remains in the balance.

Reports suggest the New Zealand representative has attracted interest from the Dragons and raiders and could be keen on an exit from Belmore.

Okunbor remains another month away from a return after being handed a 14-game suspension.

Georgallis will have Harawira-Naera available for selection next week after serving a 10-game suspension and paying a $15,000 fine, but will likely remain out of the squad for a few weeks given a limited amount of training.

The Bulldogs interim coach said he was keen to have the pair back in the blue and white when possible.

“We’ve talked about it as a playing group. I asked the players what they thought and they said, ‘yes, we want them back’,” Georgallis said.

“And they asked me what I thought and I said, ‘yes, I want them back’. I referred that to the board.

“It would be great if they can sort out [on Friday] if they have any issues with the club and we can get them back as quick as possible.”