Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan have been called the future of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Two parts of that are now true, with Sullivan and Sloan both on contract with the Red V for the next four years - until the end of the 2025 season - but the same can't be said of Amone.

The youngster, who is set to fight with Jayden Sullivan for the number six position at the club this season, is reportedly being circled by the Dolphins.

While Amone wouldn't be able to join the NRL's newest club for their inaugural season without the blessing of the Dragons, who would need to offer him a release, it's thought he may get one, pending on the future plans of Ben Hunt, who is also off-contract with the club at the end of the 2023 season.

The Dolphins aren't technically allowed to negotiate with Amone until November 1 given his current contract status, however, Fox Sports are reporting that the Dolphins are monitoring the situation closely.

It's understood the Dragons are aware of the Dolphins' interest in their young gun, who has played in both trials thus far.

The 19-year-old, who won the 2019 SG Ball Cup alongside Sullivan and Sloan with the Illawarra Steelers, has played 11 games in first-grade and didn't look out of place last year, playing in both the halves and at centre.

The versatility of both he and Sullivan, who spent time playing hooker in the closing weeks of the 2021 campaign following an injury to Andrew McCullough, could yet see both players remain at the Dragons.

The Dolphins have signed plenty of forwards during their early recruitment drive - Melbourne Storm trio Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, Rabbitohs' veteran Mark Nicholls and Eels hard-hitter Ray Stone, but they have lacked in spine positions, with only Penrith young Isaiya Katoa joining the club thus far alongside Jamayne Isaako, who is far more likely to be used on the wing.