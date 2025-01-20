The Australian Women's Jillaroos are set to join four NRL teams for the series opener in Las Vegas, but according to CODE Sports a scheduled training camp on the Gold Coast last weekend was cancelled.

The Jillaroos will face England on March 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, kicking off a full day of rugby action.

The team last played and trained together in November, when they defeated New Zealand 24-4 during the Pacific Championships. However, they'll need to regroup and prepare ahead of their clash with England.

The Jillaroos haven't faced England since the 2017 World Cup, where they secured a dominant 38-0 victory.

This marks the first time the women's team has been included in the NRL series opener in Las Vegas, making March 2 a historic day.

The event will feature a women's test match alongside a Super League game, adding to the excitement.

It remains unclear when the Jillaroos will hold their next training camp to prepare for the match in the US.