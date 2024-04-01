The Canberra Raiders will reportedly lodge a formal complaint with the NRL over an incident involving Cronulla Sharks trainer Daniel Holdsworth.

The event took place with the Sharks up 30-22 as Jamal Fogarty's attempt hit the goalposts - a successful conversion would have seen the Raiders reduce the deficit to six points rather than eight points.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL is aware of the incident and will discuss if there is a case for the Sharks to answer for on Tuesday.

The publication reports that officials at the Raiders (speaking on the condition of anonymity) are questioning whether Holdsworth deliberately ran within metres of Fogarty.

“If you are Graham Annesley (you'd be) waiting from a call from Ricky Stuart or the Canberra Raiders tomorrow, I imagine,” Michael Chammas said on 100% Footy.

“They were pretty disappointed with this late in the game with a kick to make it a six point game with seven and a half minutes on the clock. As you can see, Sharks trainer Daniel Holdsworth runs through his line of sight.”

During the program, Chammas revealed that a similar incident occurred during a match between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers in 2022.

One of the Eels trainers ran across the goalpost while Nathan Cleary was taking a goal conversion - the club would be fined $5000.

This comes after the Raiders produced a poor performance against the Cronulla Sharks, losing the game after leading 18-0 at one stage.

Stuart labelled the performance as "embarrassing" and believed the club played some of its worst football after working hard in the pre-season.

"I think we probably played a patch of 12 or 14 minutes of half-decent football, outside of that we were embarrassing," he said.

"It was awful and we've worked too hard in the off-season, that's not us but tonight it was ... we've changed a lot of those real bad habits that crept in there tonight and that's what I've got to deal with now and get back out of us, we've started the season really well and that was dismal."

Although some players showed glimpses of a solid performance, Stuart was in no mood to praise his players after the game.

"Nobody was solid tonight, there wasn't a player in our team that was solid," he added..

"Don't be giving praise to people who don't deserve it."