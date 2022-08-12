English-born forward Harry Rushton has been handed an immediate release to exit the Canberra Raiders.

It has been confirmed that he has picked up a new deal at the Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

Rushton was on contract with the Raiders until the end of the 2023 season, having signed a three-year deal to arrive in Australia from the start of the 2021 season as a 19-year-old.

The now 20-year-old made his NRL debut earlier this season against the Penrith Panthers during Round 7 and has impressed during his limited opportunities.

Playing three games in the NRL, his NSW Cup form saw him often knocking on the door of more first grade, and it's likely he would have added more games to his tally during the 2023 season had he remained in the NRL.

CEO Don Furner thanked Rushton for his time at the club.

“Harry joined us from Wigan at the beginning of 2021 as a young player looking for an opportunity and leaves us a player who has had the opportunity to make an NRL debut this season,” Furner said.

“Harry will return home to England to be closer to his family and take up an opportunity closer to home. We wish Harry all the best for the future.”

The Giants picking up Rushton will improve their chances of moving further up the Super League table in 2023, and head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio that the club wanted to talk to him as soon as he was interested in heading home.

"I got a phone call telling me that he was potentially looking at coming home," said Watson.

"As soon as I found out he was available, I wanted to talk to him straight away. I'm over the moon that he's decided the right place for him is at Huddersfield.

"His ambition is aligned with what we want to do. He spoke about wanting to win things and playing at a really high international level.

"It's a major capture for us in terms of his stature, his age and what he brings to the rugby field and as a person."