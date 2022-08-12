English-born forward Harry Rushton has been handed an immediate release to exit the Canberra Raiders.

Rushton was on contract with the Raiders until the end of the 2023 season, having signed a three-year deal to arrive in Australia from the start of the 2021 season as a 19-year-old.

The now 20-year-old made his NRL debut earlier this season against the Penrith Panthers during Round 7 and has impressed during his limited opportunities.

Playing three games in the NRL, his NSW Cup form saw him often knocking on the door of more first grade, and it's likely he would have added more games to his tally during the 2023 season had he remained in the NRL.

CEO Don Furner thanked Rushton for his time at the club.

“Harry joined us from Wigan at the beginning of 2021 as a young player looking for an opportunity and leaves us a player who has had the opportunity to make an NRL debut this season,” Furner said.

“Harry will return home to England to be closer to his family and take up an opportunity closer to home. We wish Harry all the best for the future.”

It's unclear which English Super League club he will link up with upon his return home, however, Rushton debuted for the Wigan Warriors in 2020 and could well end up back at the club in 2023.