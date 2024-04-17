The Canberra Raiders have announced the re-signing of one of the best young players in the competition on a new long-term contract extension.

Debuting in the centres last year before cementing a spot in the halves this season, Ethan Strange has agreed to a new deal with the Raiders that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Although only 19, Strange has established himself as one of the best young stars in the NRL and is currently the number one contender for the Dally M Rookie of the Year award.

Brought into the halves after the departure of Jack Wighton, Brad Schneider and Matt Frawley, Strange - the son of Sydney Roosters NRLW coach John Strange and brother of NRLW star Jasmine Strange - has produced brilliant performances on both ends of the field and led them to third on the NRL ladder.

“This place has become my home and I love it and all the boys here,” Strange said.

“I'm loving the way my footy is going and the Coaches trust in me. They don't put too much pressure on me, and it makes it a great place to play footy.”

Strange admitted that one of the main reasons he is staying with the Green Machine is to play alongside good friends Chevy Stewart and Michael Asomua - both have represented the U19s NSW Blues.

“Having other guys I've played with who are my really good mates like Chevy (Stewart) and Micky (Asomua) all staying a bit longer makes it easy for me,” Strange added.

“It's great to see the club has put the trust in me to sign long term and I'm excited to see what we can build.”