The injury-plagued Canberra Raiders have been dealt another blow, with young prop Emre Guler ruled out for up to 10 weeks with an ankle injury, the club confirmed via its website.

Guler suffered the injury in the club’s victory over St George on the weekend and scans on Monday confirmed the severity of the issue.

Sia Soliola will also miss extended period after it was confirmed surgery will be undertaken for the facial fractures suffered in the Dragons win.

He is expected to miss up to 12 weeks.

Canberra are still without injured forwards John Bateman and Corey Horsburgh, meaning these injuries will further stretch an already thin front-row.