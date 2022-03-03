Canterbury is said to be closing in on securing the services of Canberra forward Ryan Sutton on a three-year deal commencing in 2023.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old looks set to depart the nation's capital due to the Raiders' tight salary cap situation, with a move to the kennel appearing highly likely.

Should the English international make the shift up the Federal Highway, Sutton would become the second British Bulldog at Belmore behind fellow forward, Luke Thompson.

Although a burgeoning partnership between the pair of Northern Englishman may well be fostered under head coach Trent Barrett, the arrival of Sutton could also act as the catalyst for Thompson finally departing the Dogs.

While the redheaded Thompson remains on contract at Canterbury until the cessation of the 2023 season, the St Helens product was linked with an exit throughout the past summer.

An agreement between Sutton and the Bulldog's powerbrokers could also spell the end of former Dragon Paul Vaughan's short-term stay in blue and white.

The 30-year-old inked a one-year deal to play under Barrett after being dumped by St George Illawarra following his role in the infamous bubble breaching barbeque in July of last year.

Canterbury has already penned deals with Parramatta rake Reed Mahoney and Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau to join the reigning wooden spooners following the end of the upcoming season.

Sutton has laced the boots on 58 occasions for Canberra after joining the club in 2019 following five seasons on Wigan Warriors' books.