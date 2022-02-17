Canterbury Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson has downplayed the perceived 'drama' that surrounded his future at the club late last season.

In his first interview since his vaccination status made headlines, Thompson discussed how the events played out, interest from rival clubs and his love for the club.

During the off-season, Thompson was reportedly on the move after initial hesitation surrounding the COVID vaccine.

He admitted in the interview that he was 'trying to hold out' as long as he could, waiting to see what the government, league and club would eventually mandate.

“I was just trying to hold out for as long as I could. But when the government put the date back I had to get it,” Thompson told Foxsports.com.au.

"The government set the date to December 1st for everyone to be able to go to gyms and stuff, but then they put the date back to the 15th, which meant I was going to miss another two weeks of pre-season."

With no other option and hoping to get back to training with his teammates, Thompson eventually decided that he "just had to get it [vaccine] because that’s what’s best for the team".

"I missed two weeks, the club gave me two weeks off. I set up a gym at home to train and was doing all right but when the government put the date back I couldn’t afford to sit out another two weeks so I just got it, which is what I said I’d do all along if it was going to affect the team," he added.

Early reports also claimed that Thompson and the Bulldogs were butting heads, which was something that Thompson denied. Instead, the Englishman said that staying at the Bulldogs was always his priority as he tried to be transparent with the club throughout the entire process.

"I said to the Bulldogs all along that I really don’t want to get it but if it’s ever going to affect the team or me being able to play or train then I will consider getting it," Thompson said.

Leaving the club was never his preference, loving his time there since joining in 2020. He admitted that there was some interest from the West Tigers, but it was never a serious consideration.

"I’m settled here and enjoying it. I wanted to stay here so that was that really," he said.

"I think there was a bit of interest from the Wests Tigers last year but with the new squad at the Bulldogs, I didn’t want to (leave)."

After discussing the events of last year, Thompson is looking ahead to the upcoming season. With plenty of new faces at the club, he is excited about the direction going forward.

One big name already making an impact is club legend, Willie Mason. He joined the coaching staff during the off-season and is already impacting the culture around the club.

"Willie’s been in during pre-season twice a week to do a bit of skills. It’s good having him around for a bit of advice. He’s been there and done it," Thompson revealed.

"There’s been a good buzz around the place. Having more experience here has been good as well — especially for the younger guys. There’s definitely a good feel around the place."

It wasn't just the coaching team that the Bulldogs changed over the off-season. Tevita Pangai Jr headlines the slew of recruits for Trent Barrett's side, with Paul Vaughan Josh Addo-Car, Brent Naden, Matt Duffy and Matt Burton also bolstering the Bulldogs' roster.

The added depth will help create competition for spots, something that Thompson values, with the Dogs prop bullish about how Pangai Jr will help the Bulldogs forward pack.

"He’s [Pangai Jr] a good lad, I enjoy having him around. He’s pretty quiet but I reckon on the field he’ll be good for us," Thompson said.

The Bulldogs are hoping to help turn the club around after winning their sixth wooden spoon in 2021. While their off-season recruits will be a big reason for a bounce-back season, internal development will also play a pivotal role.