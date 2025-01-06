Fifteen months ago, Campbell Graham walked onto the stage at the South Sydney Rabbitohs awards night and was honoured with the George Piggins Medal.

Fast-forward to the present and Graham has yet to feature in a single NRL match since the award ceremony after undergoing surgery on his sternum, which ruled him out for the entire last season.

A one-club player with the Rabbitohs, the 25-year-old was sorely missed in 2024 as the team fell to second-last on the ladder, failed to reach the NRL Finals series for the second season in a row and Jason Demetriou was sacked from the head coaching position.

Entering a new era under Wayne Bennett as he retakes the coaching role in his return, there will be plenty of eyes on the Red and Green this year as they enter the season with high expectations and hopes of finishing in the top-four.

On the comeback trail from injury and ready to return to the field, Graham spoke about the long road back after missing the entire 2024 NRL season.

"I look like a footy player again," Graham said.

"I never really had doubts in terms of coming back and playing, it was more just a bit of angst to get back out there.

"It was a long year for me personally, it's been pretty tough to be honest, especially the way the season went with the boys and not being able to be out there and doing my best to help.

"I'm glad that's sort of behind me now...my focus is to get back and play some footy.

"I'm sure there will be a few extra nerves in the first couple of games but that's all part of it and bouncing back from injuries and part of being a professional athlete and a rugby league player, so I'm excited for the challenge.

Stating his family and friends were "super important" during his 12 months out of the game, Graham will slot back into the centres and will be eager to reclaim the form that saw him selected for Australia during the recent Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

Capped twice in the international arena, he will either be joined by Isaiah Tass who also missed the majority of last season or former Dally M winner Jack Wighton.

This creates an impressive backline consisting of Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Graham, Wighton (or Tass), Tyrone Munro, Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd - when all players are fully fit and available to play.

"I had to take footy and focus on other aspects of my life which was a positive silver lining," he added.

"I got to do some great things. I got travel a little bit with my friends and spend some extra time with my family which I'm very grateful for.

"I wanted to surf, but I couldn't do that, so a lot of tanning, a lot of beach days (and) I've been taking it easy."