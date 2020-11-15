Cameron Smith has all but confirmed the 2020 season will be his last in an open and honest extract from his new autobiography.

As reported by Phil Rothfield from the Daily Telegraph, Smith reveals that he will not play next season if it means the Storm lose talented understudies Harry Grant or Brandon Smith.

“There’s no way I’m re-signing for another 12 months if the club is going to lose either Harry or Brandon. I don’t want to see the club struggle in the long term just so I can play one more season,” Smith reveals in his autobiography The Storm Within.

“I appreciated that Brandon and Harry were building careers of their own. Brandon has established himself as the New Zealand No. 9, and Harry played 2020 with the Wests Tigers, where he had a standout season.”