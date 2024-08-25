Cameron Murray is staring down the barrel of a two-game suspension following a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge on Tyson Frizell during Saturday's loss to the Newcastle Knights.

This potential suspension could stretch to three games if Murray opts to contest the charge and is unsuccessful. It could essentially end Murray's season as the Rabbitohs look to restore some pride for the fans in the cardinal and myrtle jersey.

The Panthers' Mavrik Geyer has been charged with Dangerous Contact on Simi Sasagi, while Trent Toelau faces a fine for Contrary Conduct. Both players have the option to accept their fines with an early guilty plea, avoiding further suspension.

Newcastle Knights debutant Sebastian Su'a is facing a $1000 fine for a Careless High Tackle on Davvy Moale, while Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton has been charged with a Careless High Tackle on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Crichton faces a one-game ban if he accepts the charge but risks a two-game suspension if he contests and loses. Also at stake are potential Dally M accolades as he contends for centre of the year and team captain of the year.

New Zealand Warriors duo Addin Fonua-Blake and Jazz Tevaga both face $1000 fines for Dangerous Contact.

For the Broncos, forward Brendan Piakura is under scrutiny for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact offence, which carries an $1800 fine with an early plea, or $2500 if contested unsuccessfully.

Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard also finds himself on the judiciary's radar, facing a $1000 fine for Dangerous Contact.

Manly's Corey Waddell, however, faces a more severe consequence with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge. Like Murray, Waddell could be sidelined for two games with an early plea or three if he challenges and loses.

Other Manly players Haumole Olakau'atu and Taniela Paseka are also facing charges which will likely be monetary fines at most.