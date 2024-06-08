Cameron Murray's chances of recovering in time for South Sydney's final match before State of Origin II selection are slim, according to interim Rabbitohs coach Ben Hornby.

A mainstay in the NSW Blues lineup since 2019 when fit, Murray missed the opening game due to a hip injury sustained early in May which has an expected recovery period of six to eight weeks.

Making his NRL debut under Michael Maguire in 2017, Murray perfectly embodies the all-heart, no-nonsense football style Maguire favours. However, his availability for Souths' Round 15 clash against Brisbane, the last game before Origin II team selection, is uncertain. Selecting Murray would be a gamble, considering he hasn't played since May 2.

"At the moment with Cam, he's an outside chance of playing next week," Hornby said ahead of Saturday's game against the Gold Coast Titans.

"He's just week-to-week, ticking the boxes as we go. He ran well today, so if he ticks another box we'll see how he goes on the weekend and then tick another box for next week," Hornby added.

Both the Rabbitohs and the Titans are eager to secure successive wins to climb the ladder, with the Titans sitting 13th and the Rabbitohs at the bottom.

Star back-rower David Fifita, who missed selection in the Maroons' series opener, will aim to impress, while the Titans welcome back their play-making captain Kieran Foran and winger Jojo Fifita from injury. Fullback Jayden Campbell has also been named on the bench after recovering from a knee injury suffered in Round 6.

Souths will welcome back veteran Cody Walker who has overcome a calf issue and will partner Jack Wighton in the halves.