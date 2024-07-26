As he makes his return to the field from injury on Friday night, Melbourne Storm star five-eighth Cameron Munster has confirmed he will undergo surgery at the end of the season.

Munster has been absent since Magic Round and missed the entire 2024 State of Origin series. Luckily, his absence from the field didn't stop the Storm from winning with Tyran Wishart and a bunch of unhearaled players stepping up in his absence.

Grant Anderson, Jack Howarth, Bronson Garlick and Sua Fa'alogo are just some of the players that have helped create the Storm into a genuine title contender, while halves partner Jahrome Hughes has been in terrific form.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Munster revealed that he will undergo doubly hip surgery at the end of the season and will be sidelined for 9-10 weeks to alleviate pressure on his groin.

This means he will be unavailable to compete for the Australian Kangaroos at the end of the season, with the five-eighth spot now up for grabs as Jarome Luai is set to represent Samoa.

“I didn't need surgery, I tore the ligament which surgeons go in and cut – I did a surgical tear myself – so I saved the club some money [by avoiding surgery],” he confirmed to the publication.

“There's no ligament left, so there's nothing to worry about [in terms of reinjuring it]. “But I'll need both hips done at the end of the year. I'll get both done. A lot of players get it, especially if they kick a lot. These old hips and legs are coming to an end.