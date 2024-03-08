Star playmaker Cameron Munster has provided an update on his groin injury and may be set for a long stint on the sidelines.

The five-eighth admitted after the club's victory against the Penrith Panthers that the Melbourne Storm's coaching and medical staff have yet to provide a timeframe for when he will be able to return.

While it was originally revealed that he had a calf injury after slipping in the shower, it was revealed that it was actually a groin injury and he sustained it after slipping in the shower, doing the splits.

"Maybe it's just old hips, I use them a fair bit," he said on Channel Nine.

"It's pretty frustrating - I've had a really good pre-season and been training really well. About two or three weeks ago, I did my groin and then two or three weeks ago, I came back to training in Fiji and slipped in the shower, which is a true story.

"The physios haven't really given me a timeframe and today I was pretty sore.

"I'm pretty restricted, I can only use a band at the moment and can't really get out of a jog. I can't really put my finger on it, we did scans and everything."

With no return date set for Munster, this could see Jonah Pezet settle into a long stint in the halves alongside Jahrome Hughes.

The 21-year-old played a crucial role against the Panthers on Friday night as the Storm walked away with the victory, extending their round one winning streak under Craig Bellamy.

"He's an impressive kid," Bellamy said after the game of Pezet.

"He's got a bit more mature this year and being brutally honest, I don't know how important he saw defence last year, but he sees it as important this year and he did a really good job defensively, too.

"He's a smart footy player, he's a really good kicker of the ball, but he would have got exposed tonight if he wasn't invested in defending."