Mounties have officially been dropped from the NSW Cup for 2023, with the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors to field their own teams.

For the Roosters, it's the first time they have fielded a standalone team in the competition since 2005, with the club using the North Sydney Bears as their feeder side in recent years.

The Bears remain in the NSW Cup, but as a standalone franchise for the new season, while the New Zealand Warriors, who have used the Redcliffe Dolphins throughout the pandemic as their feeder side in the QLD Cup, return to the NSW Cup.

Mounties dropping out of the competition keeps it at 13 teams, up from last season's 12, with the major south west Sydney organisation dropping back to the Sydney Shield.

That moves comes after their affiliation with the Canterbury Bulldogs ended at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Mounties had been splitting first-grade players with the Bulldogs throughout 2022, although a majority of players found themselves in blue and white, with Mounties finishing an admirable ninth on the table.

The Bulldogs will go back to fielding only one feeder team - in the club's name - for 2023.

The Western Suburbs Magpies will once again represent the Wests Tigers, while the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles stand in place of the Manly Sea Eagles. The Newtown Jets continue to serve as the feeder team for the Cronulla Sharks in 2023.

All remaining teams - the Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights - have registered teams in the reserve grade competition under their own name.

The Warriors will play their home NSW Cup games in Auckland, while there will once again be a number of NSW Cup games played as curtain raisers to NRL fixtures.

Round 1 NSW Cup fixtures

Penrith Panthers vs North Sydney Bears, Friday, March 3, 5:25pm, Blue Bet Stadium, Penrith

Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders, Saturday, March 4, 12pm, Kellyville Park, Kellyville

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, March 4, 12pm, Navigation Home Stadium, Auckland

Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Saturday, March 4, 12:40pm, 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

Newtown Jets vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, March 5, 3pm, Henson Park, Newtown

Western Suburbs Magpies vs Sydney Roosters, Sunday, March 5, 3:55pm, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons