The Daily Telegraph’s Buzz Rothfield has leapt to Latrell Mitchell’s defence following the controversies involving the Rabbitohs star, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary.

The NRL hit Addo-Carr and Mitchell with $50,000 fines and and Cleary was handed a $10,000, all of which are suspended 60 per cent for the rest of the season.

The trio were also given one-match suspensions.

Rothfield has been left shocked and wondering why Mitchell and Addo-Carr received the same fine given Mitchell was on his own property.

“I just for the life of me can’t understand why Latrell Mitchell has been treated as harshly as Josh Addo-Carr,” Rothfield told The Daily Telegraph NRL Podcast.

“Latrell didn’t go camping — he was on his own property. Latrell didn’t have two prior COVID-19 warnings.

“Latrell didn’t leave his property to go riding unregistered motorbikes on the beach at South West Rocks.

“Latrell didn’t foolishly post the photos on social media.

“It’s wrong that he has been treated as harshly as Josh Addo-Carr.

“I’m not in the business of defending (Latrell) because I think the punishment he got was the right one but the other guys should have got much heavier.”