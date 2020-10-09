South Sydney have confirmed that Sam Burgess’ role in coaching their under-19s next year will go ahead, despite facing serious allegations.

The former English superstar, along with another former Rabbitoh John Sutton, were set to lead the Souths’ next generation, before allegations of drug use and domestic violence was made by Burgess’ ex-wife, Phoebe put his future in limbo.

Despite everything going on, Rabbitohs’ chief executive Blake Solly told the Sydney Morning Herald that the club intended to go on as they had scheduled.

“Sam Burgess and John Sutton will be the coaches of our SG Ball team, which is a first.” He said.

Following his retirement at the end of the 2019 NRL season, Burgess had been working closely under head coach Wayne Bennett as one of his assistants.

However, after the allegations were made in The Australian last week, Burgess stood down from his coaching commitments, as well as his media role at Fox Sports.

Phoebe Burgess handed in a 50-page affidavit to police just six days after the pair had got into a dispute.

Lawyer Bryan Wrench told the Sydney Morning Herald that Burgess ‘categorically denied’ all allegations made against him in the media reports.

Some of the allegations include Burgess being treated with liquid valium at his home, which was allegedly prescribed by South’s club doctor Andrew McDonald and was under the name of his ex-wife’s father.

Another allegation was made that Burgess tested positive to MDMA and ketamine at a car park at Souths Juniors that was conducted by a different doctor name and logged under a false name.

However, none of the allegations have been proven.

Souths officials have confirmed that they will wait until the outcome of the NRL’s integrity unit has been announced before they confirm any appointment.