Canterbury young gun Jake Averillo has singed a contract extension with the Bulldogs, remaining at Belmore until the end of the 2023 season, per bulldogs.com.au.

The versatile 20-year-old took home the Bulldogs Rookie of the Year for 2020 after an impressive season across 13 senior games.

Averillo scored thee tries and kicked 12 goals, playing as a centre, wing and half at times in 2020.

Canterbury boss Andrew Hill stated his excitement for Averillo’s signing.

“Jake has shown during his first season at Belmore that he has the talent and versatility to be an excellent player for this club for a long time to come.

“We believe that with recent signings we are creating the opportunity for a new beginning here at Belmore leading into next season and Jake will be a major part of that.”

The signing news adds to a strong week for incoming coach Trent Barrett, with the club announcing Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan joined the club on a three-year deal.