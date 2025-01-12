Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs fans are excited at the signing of an Australian Schoolboys rugby union star and accomplished sprinter 17-year-old, Nate Thompson, on a three-year deal.

Thompson, who has represented the Australian Schoolboys team on the wing and boasts a blistering 100m sprint time of 11.61 seconds, has chosen to switch codes to pursue greater opportunities in rugby league.

After being scouted by South Sydney during his standout performances in the Cyril Connell Cup with the Sunshine Coast Falcons, his name was referred to the Bulldogs when Souths' development program was full.

For Thompson, the decision to leave rugby union, a sport he had played since the age of six, was not made lightly.

"Having played union my whole life, it was not easy to step away from it. However, I'm very excited to keep going down the rugby league pathway with this opportunity," Thompson reflected.

Being a part of the Bulldogs' system and an opportunity for more league exposure tipped the scales.

"Ultimately it came down to believing there is more opportunity in playing rugby league than currently in rugby union," he added.

The Sunshine Coast product has already demonstrated the athleticism and potential that makes him an enticing prospect.

Despite being offered a place in the Queensland Reds academy, scheduling conflicts with his commitments to the Falcons' Mal Meninga Cup campaign coupled with the lack of a formal contract played a role in Thompson's decision.

His switch to rugby league is driven by a hunger to excel at the highest level.

Currently completing his senior year at Siena Catholic College on the Sunshine Coast, he plans to relocate to Belmore after graduation to fully immerse himself in the Bulldogs' system.

"I'm hoping to play good footy and show off my skills in a different environment with the goal to keep moving up the ranks at the club," he said.

While rugby union provided memorable moments, including representing the Australian Schoolboys in Fiji, Thompson is eager to make his mark in the NRL.

"Having the opportunity to go to Fiji and play Schoolboys was an absolute highlight," he noted.