The Canterbury Bulldogs will reportedly chase the signature of Sydney Roosters forward Terrell May for 2025 and beyond.

May had an excellent 2023 campaign with the Roosters as he continues to grow into a permanent first-grade role, and it's one which could expand further in 2024 as he pushes for starting minutes.

A pair of excellent performances off the interchange bench during the finals series for the Roosters will do nothing to hurt his standing with the club or in the eyes of coach Trent Robinson either.

It was reported some weeks ago that the Roosters were in talks with May, as well as a number of other players including Siua Wong and Nat Butcher, over contract extensions.

May was seen as an almost certainty to re-sign, with the Roosters having plenty of flexibility over their squad for 2025 and beyond with less than ten players signed.

But with the club desperate to retain the likes of Joey Manu and Butcher, and having spent plentyin the forwards to bring Spencer Leniu to the club for 2024, May could well wind up with bigger offers from other clubs.

Wide World of Sports are now reporting that one of those clubs who will make a play for the forward is the Canterbury Bulldogs.

It's understood May has a close relationship with Cameron Ciraldo from his days as a junior in the Penrith system. Ciraldo is now the head coach at Canterbury.

May played 17 games in 2023, taking his career tally to 26, averaging 100 metres per contest and tackling at almost 95 per cent.

He is seen as a star of the future and, with a lack of forward depth on the market, don't be surprised if more clubs join the queue for the young gun as the November 1 deadline allowing off-contract players to talk to rivals fades into the rear view mirror.