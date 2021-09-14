Out of contract and without a club from November 1, the hits just keep on coming for Canterbury Bulldogs' half Lachlan Lewis.

The club have moved to terminate the 25-year-old's contract, effective immediately on Tuesday evening, revealing the news in a club statement.

“After issuing Lachlan a breach notice and following due process regarding his response, the club has decided to part ways with Lachlan, effective immediately," said club chief executive Aaron Warburton in the statement.

The Club is committed to supporting Lachlan during this time and we wish him all the best for the future."

Lewis was off-contract with the Bulldogs at the end of the year and part of a long list of players told their futures weren't at the Bulldogs just a few weeks ago.

Lewis missed the final games of the season following an incident in which he was alleged to have stolen a set of speakers provided to the team by the NRL and club and attempted to sell them on EBay. The Bulldogs stood Lewis down following the incident.

After being served a breach notice by the club for "bringing the game and the club into disrepute," it had been said Lewis would have five days to respond.

While he is off-contract and wouldn't be at the club next year, Lewis being sacked early will cost him approximately six weeks pay, with NRL contracts not rolling into the new year until November 1.

Lewis hasn't been linked with any NRL clubs for 2022, and he may need to make a move to the English Super League to keep his career alive.