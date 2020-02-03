The Canterbury Bulldogs have signed star English international Luke Thompson on a three-year deal.

Off-contract in November, the St Helens forward informed the Super League club he will not renew his deal with them to try his hand in the NRL.

After drawing interest from a number of NRL rivals, the 24-year old settled on the Bulldogs and will join Belmore from the 2021 season.

Thompson made 157 appearances for St Helens and is regarded as one of the best props in the Super League.

He was a part of the Saints’ 2014 championship side in 2014 and was named man-of-the-match in last year’s Super League grand final win over Salford.

Thompson old was excited to begin a new chapter of his career in Australia.

“Getting the chance to join the Bulldogs and be a part of a club with so much history and with such passionate fans is very exciting,” he told bulldogs.com.au.

“Having spoken to many people at the club and listened to their plans for the future, I know that they are building for success and I’m looking forward to being part of that.

“When you join a club like the Bulldogs you know about the players and the culture that has gone before you and the fact that second best isn’t good enough and that was something that was important to me.

“I look forward to joining them for the 2021 season and getting to be a part of a talented squad that is hungry for success and this will now enable me to focus on having a great final season with St Helens.”

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill added: “Even though Luke is at the start of his career, we have been really impressed by his on-field leadership qualities and his desire to be the best.

“He is an excellent player who has become a star of the Super League and has shown what he is capable of at International level and we are looking forward to him getting the chance to show everyone in the NRL what he is capable of.

“We feel as though we are creating a really strong squad moving forward and to have someone of Luke’s calibre want to be part of that and to buy in to what we are building here is a big vote of confidence in the club and the future.

“I am sure that our members and fans are going to love seeing him run out in the blue and white and continue the tradition of English forwards who have prospered in the NRL.”